High school wrestling: Parkway’s Beggs named state Coach of the Year

Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com

Parkway coach Emmett Beggs has been named the 2017-18 Louisiana Coach of the Year for wrestling.



Beggs received the news from the National Federation of State High School Associations, which works in conjunction with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

Nominated by the LHSAA, the award recognizes coaches around the country who act as role models and are making a difference in their communities and sports.

Parkway recently won the Division II state championship for the second year in a row.

Beggs has worked at Parkway since 2010, but began coaching sports in 1999 outside of the district. His accolades are many, including lacrosse championships in Shreveport and Texas; district champions and multiple state awards in football; and wrestling coach to nine state champions, 12 state runners-up, 58 state placers and DII State Champions in 2018 and 2019.



Also the head coach of boys lacrosse at Parkway, Beggs is founder of the LA Rippers Lacrosse Club, a summer travel and development program in northwest Louisiana.

