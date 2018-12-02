High school wrestling: Defending Division II state champ Parkway wins Riot on the Red

The defending Division II state champion Parkway Panthers won the Riot on the Red wrestling tournament at Parkway on Saturday.

Parkway scored 283 points. Byrd finished a distant second with 188. Parkway’s Red team took third with 135. Airline was fourth with 108.5, Haughton fifth with 89.5 and Benton sixth with 79.

Eight Parkway wrestlers won titles in their respective weight divisions — Joshua Keeler (106), Darryl Nicholas (126), Trey Fontenot (132), Jacob Chittom (145), Kaleb Garcia (160), Carson Sanders (170), Terrence Murray (182) and Connor Cloinger (220).

Airline’s Tucker Almond won the 152-pound class.

Keeler defeated Byrd’s JW Fuller 11-2 in the 106-pound title match. Nicholas downed Parkway Red’s Elias BePenito 14-0 for the 126-pound title.

Fontenot went 5-0 in the 132-pound division’s round robin. Peyton Bass of Airline finished second at 4-1. Fontenot pinned Bass in 3:29 in Round 5 in the match that decided the title.

Chittom edged Haughton’s Nate Williams 6-3 in the 145-pound finals.

Almond defeated Parkway’s Taylor Kerley 14-3 for the 152-pound title.

Garcia defeated Parkway Red’s Steven Driggers 8-0 in the 160-pound finals. Sanders pinned Byrd’s Logan Lewis in 3:40 in the 170-pound title match.

Murray downed Haughton’s Garrett Timm 9-5 in the 182-pound finals. Cloinger pinned Benton’s Trey Winkler in 1:41 to win the 220-pound class.

Other runners-up from parish schools were Airline’s Memphis Brace (113), Parkway’s Jordan Clark (120), Parkway’s Hayden Wood (138), Parkway’s Peyton Miller (195) and Parkway’s Dezrel Eloph (285).

Third-place finishers from parish schools were Parkway Red’s David Viers (106), Parkway’s Garrette Larsen (113), Bossier’s Chase Bounds (120), Bossier’s Jacory Tyler (126), Airline’s Caden Cockrell (138), Bossier’s William Teppenpaw (145), Parkway Red’s Brody Boone (152), Haughton’s Ryker St. John (160), Haughton’s Juan Flores (170), Haughton’s Justin Nixon (195) and Parkway Red’s Mylo Flores (220).

