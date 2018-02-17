Nine wrestlers from Bossier Parish schools will battle for state championships Saturday night in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament at the CenturyLink Center.

In Division I, Airline’s Peyton Bass (126 pounds), DJ Evans (182) and Matt Salinas (195) made the finals in their respective weight classes. Salinas is the defending champion.

In Division II, Parkway’s Zachary Harper (120), Trevor Tamburo (138), Dalton Driggers (160), Kaleb Garcia (182) and Peyton Miller (195) have reached title matches. Tamburo won the 132-pound title last season.

Haughton’s DJ Monroe will wrestle for the Division II 220-pound championship. He was runner-up at 195 pounds last year.

With consolation matches still going on Saturday afternoon, Parkway and four-time defending champion Teurlings Catholic were in a tight battle for the Division II state championship.

Session III, which features the championship matches, starts at 5 p.m.

