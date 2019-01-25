High school wrestling: NW La. Regional tournament Saturday at Parkway; Airline defeats Haughton in dual match

The Northwest Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament is set for Saturday at Parkway.

Parkway, the reigning Division II state champ, will be the favorite to repeat as champion.

Parish schools Airline, Benton, Bossier and Haughton are also scheduled to compete along with Byrd, Caddo Magnet, Calvary Baptist, Evangel Christian, Huntington, Lakeside, Minden, North DeSoto and Summerfield.

Parkway has five No. 1 seeds — Joshua Keeler (106 pounds), Trey Fontenot (120), Jacob Chittom (138) and Kaleb Garcia (160) and Carson Sanders (170).

Panthers seeded second in their respective weight classes are Darryl Nicholas (126), Peyton Miller (192) and Connor Cloinger (220).

Airlines Peyton Bass (126) and Tucker Almond are (152) are No. 1 seeds.

Bossier’s William Teppenpaw (138) and Haughton’s Nate Williams (138) are seeded second in their weight classes.

In a Thursday dual match, Airline defeated Haughton 45-33.

Airline’s winners were Memphis Brace (113), Mason Lambright (120), Bass (126), Sean Bell (132), Almond (152), Michael Salinas (182), Christian Caradine (195) and Romelus Culpepper (220).

Haughton’s winners were Adam Franklin (106), Dennis Matute (138), Williams (145), Josh Simmons (160), Juan Flores (170) and Justin Kapp (285).