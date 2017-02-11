The Parkway Panthers are second in Division II after the first day of competition Friday in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the CenturyLink Center.

The Airline Vikings are fourth in Division II.

Teurlings Catholic leads Division II with 152 points. Parkway has 138.5. New Orleans Archbishop Rummel is third with 123.5, and Live Oak fourth with 122.5.

New Orleans Holy Cross leads Division I with 179 points. Five-time defending state champion New Orleans Brother Martin is six points back in second. New Orleans Jesuit is third with 168.5 followed by Airline with 122.

Saturday’s first session starts at 8 a.m. The second and final session, which includes championship matches, begins at 6:30 p.m.

Fourteen wrestlers from Bossier Parish schools reached the semifinals in their respective weight classes.

Airline has three in the Division I semifinals — two-time state champion Christian Walden (160-pound weight class), Darrell Evans (182) and Matt Salinas (195).

Walden was on the mat for just over a minute Friday. After receiving a first-round bye, he pinned his first opponent in 50 seconds and his quarterfinal opponent in 27.

Evans had to work a little harder, but he won two matches by 15-5 and 9-3 decisions. Salinas pinned his first opponent in 3:15 and his second in 5:07.

Parkway has seven in the Division II semifinals — Zachary Harper (113), Darryl Nicholas Jr. (120), Trey Fontenot (126), Trevor Tamburo (132), Matthew Pitts (138), Ryan Huckaby (152) and Dalton Driggers (160).

Tamburo, the No. 1 seed, pinned his first opponent and then advanced with a 10-3 decision over Teurlings Catholic’s Charles Travasos in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Pitts pinned Benton’s Brandon Carrigan in 3:02 in his first match and then edged Live Oak’s Zachary Smith 5-3 in the quarterfinals.

After receiving a forfeit in his first match, Harper pulled out a 6-4 decision over Rummel’s Isaac Suarez in the quarterfinals.

Nicholas pinned both of his opponents. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Sam Houston’s Christian Sacthell 9 seconds into the third round.

Fontenot also pinned both of his opponents. His quarterfinal match against Belle Chasse’s Bryson Falcon almost went the distance, but he got the pin with five seconds left.

Huckaby pinned his first opponent and then advanced by technical fall (getting ahead by 15-plus points) in the quarterfinals. Driggers pinned both his opponents in a combined 5:42.

Benton’s Haydon Shankle (132) and Jordan Myles (170) are also Division II semifinalists along with Haughton’s Daniel Monroe (195) and Johnny VanVeckhoven (285).

Shankle edged his first opponent 7-6 and then advanced with a pin. Myles needed only 1:58 to pin his two opponents.

Tamburo and Shankle go head to head in the semifinals Saturday.

Monroe pinned his two opponents in 2:32. VanVeckhoven won his first match by technical fall and then pinned Rayne’s Torin Benoit 1:18 into the third round.

Parkway’s Toby Fontenot (145), Carson Sanders (170), Kaleb Garcia (182) and Miguel Espino (220) are still alive in the consolation brackets.

Teurlings Catholic has eight wrestlers in the semifinals and six still alive in the consolation brackets.

Airline’s Dakota Brace (106), Peyton Bass (113), Thomas Barringer (126), Tucker Almond (132), Josh Partin (138), Alex Davila (220) and Jamarcus Gay (285) are all still alive in the Division I consolation brackets.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com