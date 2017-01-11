In a battle between the top two wrestling teams in Bossier Parish, the Parkway Panthers edged the Airline Vikings 39-37 Tuesday night at Parkway.

Parkway’s winners were Kaden Nelson (120 pounds, forfeit), Trevor Tamburo (132, fall 1:03), Matthew Pitts (138, 9-4), Ryan Huckaby (145, forfeit), Dalton Driggers (152, fall 1:15), Carson Sanders (160, fall :46) and Kaleb Garcia (170, fall :55).

Airline’s winners were Dakota Brace (106, fall 3:21), Peyton Bass (113, dec. 4-3), Thomas Barringer (126, MD 10-2), Darrell Evans (182, forfeit), Matt Salinas (195, fall 1:01), Alex Davila (220, fall 1:10) and Courtney Turner (285, forfeit).

— Staff Reports