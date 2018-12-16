High school wrestling: Parkway finishes a very close second in Lafayette tournament

Last season, Parkway and Teurlings Catholic shared the Division II wrestling state championship,

Based on the results in Saturday’s Jacob McMillan tournament in Lafayette, it looks like they are pretty evenly matched this season.

Teurlings Catholic, located in Lafayette, won with 192 points. Parkway was runner-up with 191.5. Only a tie could be closer. Lafayette Comeaux was third with 155.

Four Panthers won their respective weight divisions — Joshua Keeler (106 pounds), Trey Fontenot (132), Kaleb Garcia (160) and Connor Cloinger (220).

Keeler defeated Basile’s Alex Menier 12-2 in his championship match. Fontenot pinned Basile’s Hunter Langley in 2:44 in the 132 finals.

Garcia pinned Basile’s Dawson Ashford in 3:22 in his title match. Cloinger pinned Sulphur’s Jace Dufrense in 2:44 in the 220 finals.

Parkway’s Darryl Nicholas (126) and Carson Sanders (170) finished runner-up in their respective classes.

Nicholas lost a tough 5-3 decision to Comeaux’s Hunter Broussard in his title match.

Parkway started the week with dual match victories over Byrd 72-12 and Bossier 83-0.