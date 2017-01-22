The Parkway Panthers finished sixth in the 41st annual Ken Cole Invitational wrestling tournament held Friday and Saturday in Lafayette.

The tournament is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the state. Parkway scored 119 points. New Orleans Brother Martin won with 229.

Three parish athletes finished runner-up — Parkway’s Matthew Pitts (138-pound class), Parkway’s Dalton Driggers (152) and Airline’s Matt Salinas (195).

Pitts won two matches and then edged Airline’s Joshua Partin in the semifinals. He lost to Joshua Bell 11-4 in the finals.

Driggers won three matches to reach the semifinals where he defeated John Curtis’ Isaac Fincher 15-2. He lost to Conrad Wyre of De La Salle in the finals.

Salinas also won three matches to reach the semifinals where he defeated Rayne’s Tyler Carriere 17-5. Salinas then lost a tough 4-3 decision to Dunham’s Mason Rabel in the title match.

Parkway’s Ryan Huckaby finished third in the 145-pound weight class. He pinned his first two opponents and then defeated Comeaux’s Charles Hudson 9-6 in the quarterfinals. Huckaby lost a close match to Teurlings’ Catholic in the semifinals and bounced back with a 14-3 victory over Hudson in the third-place match.

Airline’s Darrell Evans finished fourth in the 182-pound class.

Partin, Airline’s Thomas Barringer (126) and Haughton’s D.J. Monroe (195) finished fifth in their respective weight classes.

Parkway’s Zachary Harper (113), Airline’s Alex Davila (220) and Haughton’s Johnny VanVeckhoven finished sixth in their respective classes.

NOTE: The feature photo is of Parkway’s Matthew Pitts and Airline’s Joshua Partin from earlier this season. BPT photo by Robert Summerlin.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com