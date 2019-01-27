High school wrestling: Parkway repeats as regional tournament champion

The Parkway Panthers successfully defended their Northwest Louisiana Regional Tournament title Saturday at Parkway.

The Panthers scored 244 points. North DeSoto finished second with 177 followed by Byrd with 130.5, Airline with 89.5, Benton with 62.5 and Haughton with 55.5.

The LHSAA state tournament is Feb. 8-9 at the CenturyLink Center. Parkway and Teurlings Catholic are the defending Division II co-champions.

Parkway had the most individual regional champions with six. They were Joshua Keeler (106 pounds), Trey Fontenot (120), Jacob Chittom (145), Kaleb Garcia (160), Carson Sanders (170) and Terrence Murray (182).

Airline’s Peyton Bass (126) and Tucker Almond (152) also won their respective weight classes.

Keeler pinned Byrd’s JW Fuller in 2 minutes, 41 seconds in his title match. Fontenot’s opponent in the 120 finals was disqualified.

Chittom defeated Haughton’s Nate Williams in a very close championship match, winning via sudden victory 4-2.

In another all-Bossier Parish final, Garcia pinned Benton’s Zach Jenkins in 3:21. Sanders pinned North DeSoto’s Andrew Gonzalez in 4:19 in the 170 finals.

Murray edged Summerfield’s Trace Morrow 5-4 in his title match.

In their championship matches, Bass pinned Parkway’s Darryl Nicholas in 3:29 and Almond won a 9-5 decision over North DeSoto’s Richard Mack III.

North DeSoto had three regional champions — Joshua Sarpy (113), Logan Ferguson (138) and David Norris (220).

Other regional champions were Byrd’s Demetri Teddlie (132), Byrd’s Bailee Creasley (195) and Evangel Christian’s Datremecious White (285).

Regional runners-up from Bossier Parish schools were Parkway’s Jordan Clark (113), Parkway’s Brandon Turner (132), Haughton’s Williams (145), Parkway’s Nicholas (152), Benton’s Jenkins (160), Parkway’s Peyton Miller (195) and Benton’s Trey Winkler (220).

Third-place finishers were Benton’s Micah Gibson (106), Airline’s Mason Lambright (120), Bossier’s William Teppenpaw (138), Parkway’s Connor Cloinger (220) and Parkway’s Mylo Flores (285).

Fourth-place finishers were Haughton’s Adam Franklin (106), Airline’s Memphis Brace (113), Benton’s Tyler Emory (145), Parkway’s Steven Driggers (152), Haughton’s Josh Simmons (160), Haughton’s Garrett Timm (182), Airline’s Romulus Culpepper (220) and Haughton’s Justin Kapp (285).

Four Parkway wrestlers won titles in the junior varsity tournament — David Viers (113), Brody Boone (145), John Sutis (170) and Justyn Brossett (285).

Airline’s Peyton Bailiff won the 182-pound class.