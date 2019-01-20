High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in Florida tourney; Airline’s Bass wins at Louisiana Classics

The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the Gator Brawl wrestling tournament held Friday and Saturday in Wewahitchka, Fla.

Wewahitchka is located in the Florida panhandle, just northeast of the resort town of Panama City Beach.

The Panthers scored 240.5 points. Wakulla, Fla., won with 322. Parkway is hosting the Northwest Regional Tournament on Saturday and is a big favorite to repeat as champion.

Meanwhile, Airline’s Peyton Bass won the 126-pound weight class in the Louisiana Classics tournament in Gonzalez. The tournament is generally considered the toughest in the state during the regular season.

Airlne’s Peyton Bass won the 126-pound weight division in the Louisiana Classics tournament Saturday in Gonzalez

Bass, the No. 3 seed, defeated top-seeded Michael Lundin of runner-up Holy Cross in the championship match.

He pinned Carter Duet of St. Paul’s in 2:18 in the semifinals. Bass won three matches before that, two by fall and one by a major decision.

Parkway had three individual champions in the Gator Brawl — Trey Fontenot (120), Kaleb Garcia (160) and Connor Cloinger (195).

In their championship matches, Fontenot pinned Wakulla’s Raymond Hatchman in 1:42, Garcia pinned Wakulla’s Coleman Baggett in 5:35 and Cloinger defeated Wakulla’s Slade Watkins 6-2.

Joshua Keeler finished runner-up in the 106-pound Class, losing to Ridgeview’s Matthew Rodriguez 7-2 in the title match.

Other Panthers who placed in the top six were Jordan Clark (third, 113 pounds), Jacob Chittom (third, 145), Peyton Miller (third, 195), Darryl Nicholas (fourth, 126), Hayden Wood (fifth, 138), Terrence Murphy (fifth, 182), Brandon Turner (sixth, 132) and Steven Driggers (sixth, 152).

Airline’s Tucker Almond finished fourth in the 152-pound class in the Louisiana Classics tournament.