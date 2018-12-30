High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up to Teurlings Catholic by slim margin in Lone Survivor tournament

High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up to Teurlings Catholic by slim margin in...

The Parkway Panthers and Teurlings Catholic Rebels staged another close duel in the Lone Survivor wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at Parkway.

Last year, the Panthers and Cougars shared the Division II state title. Two weeks ago, Teurlings won the Jacob McMillan tournament in Lafayette by a half-point over Parkway.

Last week, the Rebels and Panthers finished third and fourth, respectively, out of 25 teams in the Trey Culotta tournament in New Orleans. Host and defending Division I champ Brother Martin dominated the event.

Teurlings again finished on top in the Lone Survivor tournament, scoring 346 points, just seven more than Parkway. North DeSoto was third with 282.5. Airline finished seventh with 160 and Haughton was eighth with 106.

Bossier finished 11th out of 20 teams with 75.5.

Parkway had four individual champions and two runners-up. Teurlings Catholic has three champions and two runners-up.

Joshua Keeler (106 pounds), Trey Fontenot (120), Kaleb Garcia (160) and Carson Sanders (170) won titles for Parkway.

Airline’s Peyton Bass won the 126-pound class.

Keeler pinned Byrd’s JW Fuller in 4 minutes, 56 seconds in his championship match.

Fontenot, named the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weight classes, pinned Teurlings’ Colten Sonnier in 5:50 in his title match. Sonnier was the 113-pound state champ in Division II last year.

Garcia made quick work of Rayne’s William Billings, pinning him in 1:43 in the 160-pound finals.

In another head-to-head final between Parkway and Teurlings, Sanders won a 12-3 major decision over Vaughn Romero.

Bass defeated Parkway’s Darryl Nicholas by a 12-2 major decision in the 126-pound title match.

Parkway’s Jacob Chittom (145) and Bossier’s William Teppenpaw (138) finished runner-up in their respective classes.

Chittom lost a tough 3-2 decision to Rayne’s Morgan Manuel after defeating Teurlings Catholic’s Charles Travosos 11-4 in the semifinals. Teppenpaw was pinned by Byrd’s Jacob Yawn in 138.

Parish wrestlers finishing third were Parkway’s Hayden Wood (138), Parkway’s Steven Driggers (152), Parkway’s Peyton Miller (195) and Benton’s Trey Winkler (220).

The tournament annually honors Navy Seals Rob Reeves and Jonas Kelsall, two friends of Parkway coach Emmett Beggs who were killed along with 20 other Seals when their helicopter was shot down over Iraq by an RPG.

The Navy Seal Foundation receives part of the proceeds from the tournament.