The Parkway Panthers and Airline Vikings finished second and third, respectively, in the annual Lone Survivor tournament Saturday at Parkway.

Reigning Division II state champion Lafayette Teurlings Catholic won with 376.5 points. Parkway had 326.5 and Airline 318.5.

Three Parkway wrestlers won individual titles — Zachary Harper (120 pounds), Trevor Tamburo (138) and Dalton Driggers (160).

Harper defeated Airline’s Tyler Eckman by an 8-5 decision in his championship match.

Tamburo downed North DeSoto’s Richard Mack III 5-1.

Driggers, who recently signed with Briar Cliff University, defeated Sam Houston’s Mataius Lavine 6-3.

Airline also had three individual champions — Tucker Almond (145), DJ Evans (182) and Matt Salinas (195).

Almond defeated Teurlings Catholic’s Charles Travosos by a 17-4 major decision in his title match.

Evans got past Parkway’s Kaleb Garcia 7-4. Salinas pinned Basile’s Issac Cortez in 2:24.

Haughton’s DJ Monroe won the 220-pound class, pinning Rayne’s Tyler Carriere in 7:00.

Carriere defeated Monroe 3-2 in the Division II 195-pound division in the state tournament in February at the CenturyLink Center.

Other parish runners-up were Airline’s Dakota Brace (113), Airline’s Peyton Bass (126) and Parkway’s Trey Fontenot (132).

Parkway’s Joshua Keeler (106), Haughton’s Nate Williams (145), Parkway’s Carson Danders and Airline’s Pierce Peairs (285) finished third in their respective weight classes.

