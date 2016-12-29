The Parkway Panthers won the Evangel Holiday Classic wrestling tournament Thursday.

Parkway scored 381.5 points to 342 for runner-up John Curtis. Shawnee, Okla., was third with 328.5.

Five Panthers won individual titles — Zach Harper (113 pounds), Trey Fontenot (126), Dakota Dean (132), Matthew Pitts (138) and Dalton Driggers (160).

Harper won five matches, edging Shawnee’s Justus Sparks 4-3 in his title match. He won two of his five matches by fall and one by a majority decision.

Fontenot won three of his first four matches by fall and then defeated Salvador Medina of Arlington, Texas, Lamar 6-1 for the title.

Dean defeated Zachary Briggs of Summerfield via sudden victory in his title match. He won three of his preliminary matches by fall or technical fall.

Pitts won his first match by technical fall and then pinned three straight opponents. In the championship match, he pinned Shawnee’s Jon Kieffer in 5:59. Pitts led the Panthers in scoring with 55.5 points.

Driggers defeated Malik Williams of Arlington Lamar 10-6 in his title match. He won six overall, including three by fall. Driggers contributed 52.5 team points.

Haughton’s D.J. Monroe was also a winner, pinning Lakeside’s Mason Sparks in 45 seconds in the 195-pound championship match. He dominated the class, winning all five matches by fall. Monroe’s closest match was his first. It took him 2:26 to pin Daniel Guillie of John Curtis.

Parkway’s Darryl Nicholas Jr. (120) and Ryan Huckaby (152) posted runner-up finishes.

Nicholas won three matches by fall, including the semifinals. He lost to Shawnee’s Donovan Bertram 8-1 in the finals.

Huckaby pinned Loyola’s Allen Hedrick in the semifinals. He lost to McKinney, Texas, Christian Academy’s Will Harrell by fall in the finals. Huckaby contributed 45 team points.

Parkway’s Nicholas Dean (138), Toby Fontenot (145) and Carson Sanders (170) finished third in their respective weight classes.

Dean defeated John Curtis’ Deven Durham 9-4 in his third-place match.

Fontenot defeated John Curtis’ Glen Almodovar by technical fall in his third-place match. Sanders pinned Lakeside’s Taylor Futch in his.

Parkway’s Joshua Keeler finished fourth in the 106-pound class and Kaleb Garcia was fifth at 182 pounds.

Haughton’s Haigen Lawson (126) and Nate Williams (145) finished fifth in their respective classes.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com