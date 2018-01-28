The Parkway Panthers won the 42nd annual Ken Cole Invitational tournament Saturday at Comeaux High in Lafayette.

The tournament is one of the most prestigious in the regular season.

Parkway scored 176.5 points to 154.5 for runner-up East Ascension. Comeaux was third with 153 and New Orleans Brother Martin fourth with 148.

Defending Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic was fifth with 147.

Haughton’s DJ Monroe was the only individual champion from Bossier Parish.

He won the 220-pound division with an 8-6 victory over No. 1 seed Wes Brady of Zachary.

Monroe pinned his first four opponents, including a semifinal victory over Robert Rabel of Dunham in 4:00.

Three Parkway wrestlers finished runner-up — Zachary Harper (120), Trevor Tamburo (138) and Kaleb Garcia (182).

Harper won three matches then defeated Charles Sauerwin of Holy Cross 11-1 in the semifinals.

He lost to No. 1 seed Jordan Threall of North Vermilion 9-0 in the title match.

After winning three matches, Tamburo defeated Anthony Dodson of Live Oak 7-2 in the semifinals. He lost a tough 7-5 decision to Dyllon Bernard of Comeaux in the title match.

Garcia pinned his first three opponents before edging Caleb Mickelson of Zachary 8-6 in the semifinals.

He lost to Dane Harter of St. Michael the Archangel by fall in 3:00 in the title match.

Parkway’s Darryl Nicholas Jr. finished third at 126 pounds.

He won three matches before losing to eventual champion Cooper Simon of Rayne 12-2 in the semifinals.

Nicholas defeated Ross Mayer of Brother Martin 6-2 in the third-place match.

Parkway’s Trey Fontenot finished fourth in the 132-pound division.

He won three matches then fell to Trent Mahoney of East Ascension 6-4 in the semifinals.

Fontenot lost a tight 3-2 decision to Morgan Manuel of Rayne in the third-place match.

Parkway’s Joshua Keeler (106), Carson Sanders (170) and Connor Cloinger (220) placed sixth in their respective weight classes.

Benton’s Trey Winkler was sixth in the 195-pound division.

— Feature photo of Parkway’s Trey Fontenot from a tournament earlier this season by Robert Summerlin

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com