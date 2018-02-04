The Parkway Panthers won the Northwest Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Parkway, ending Airline’s run of four straight titles.

Parkway scored 181 points, edging the runner-up Vikings by five points. Ouachita Christian finished third with 140.

Four Panthers won individual titles — Joshua Keeler (106 pounds), Zachary Harper (120), Trey Fontenot (132) and Trevor Tamburo (138).

Four Vikings captured titles — Dakota Brace (113), Peyton Bass (126), DJ Evans (182) and Matt Salinas (195).

Haughton’s DJ Monroe won the 220-pound title.

Parkway and Airline faced off in two title matches.

Harper defeated Tyler Eckman by fall in 1:06. Evans defeated Kaleb Garcia 11-6.

Carson Sanders, who lost a tough 14-9 decision to North DeSoto’s Hunter Brooks, was Parkway’s only other runner-up.

Two Panthers posted third-place finishes — Garette Larsen (113) and Connor Cloinger (220).

Tucker Almond, who lost to Ouachita Christian’s Matthew Matherne by just three points, was Airline’s only other runner-up.

Vikings Memphis Brace (106) and Thomas Barringer (132) posted third-place finishes.

Haughton’s Cameron Carter (120) and Benton’s Haydon Shankle (126) also took third in their respective weight classes.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament is Feb. 16-17 at the CenturyLink Center.

