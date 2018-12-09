High school wrestling: Parkway wins Paul Aubrey Christmas Tournament in Dallas for second year in a row

High school wrestling: Parkway wins Paul Aubrey Christmas Tournament in Dallas for...

The defending Division II state champion Parkway Panthers won the Paul Aubrey Christmas wrestling tournament for the second year in a row.

The Panthers scored 249.5 points to 179 for Carrollton, Texas, Creekview. McKinney, Texas, Christian finished third with 145.

Parkway’s Joshua Keeler, who won the 106-pound weight class, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Parkway’s Trey Fontenot (132 pounds) and Connor Cloinger (220) also won titles in their respective weight divisions.

Kaleb Garcia and Terrence Murray finished runner-up at 160 and 182 pounds, respectively.

Fourth-place finishers were Jordan Clark (120), Jacob Chittom (145), Steven Driggers (152) and Peyton Miller (195).

Hayden Wood (138) and Dez Eloph (285) finished fifth in their respective divisions.

Parkway also won the Riot on the Red on Dec. 1 at Parkway.