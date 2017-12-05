The host Parkway Panthers won the Riot on the wrestling tournament Saturday.

Parkway scored 274 points to 253 for runner-up Airline. Byrd was third with 143 and Haughton fourth with 109.

Parkway’s winners were Joshua Keeler (106 pounds), Zachary Harper (120), Trey Fontenot (132), Dalton Driggers (160), Carson Sanders (170) and Peyton Miller (195).

Fontenot, last season’s Division II state champion at 126 pounds, won all five of his matches with pins. Driggers and Miller also pinned all of their opponents.

Runner-up finishers were Taylor Kerley (145), Nicholas Dean (152) and Kaleb Garcia (182).

Third-place finishers were Kynner Miller (113), Elias PeBenito (120), Kaden Nelson (138) and Braden Primeaux (145).

Airline had six champions — Dakota Brace (113), Peyton Bass (126), Thomas Barringer (138), Tucker Almond (145), DJ Evans (182) and Matt Salinas (220).

Brace, Bass and Almond pinned all of their opponents.

Salinas, last season’s Division I state champ at 195, pinned Haughton’s DJ Monroe, last season’s Division II runner-up at 195, in 4:42 in the title match.

Tyler Eckman (120) and RJ Culpepper (195) were runners-up in their respective divisions.

Finishing third were Memphis Brace (106), Josh Franklin (132) and Pierce Peairs (285).

Haughton’s Nate Williams won the 152-pound division. Juan Flores was third at 170.

