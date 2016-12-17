The Parkway Panthers won the Zachary Big Horse wrestling tournament on Saturday in Zachary.

Parkway scored 150 points. Live Oak was second with 144 and East Ascension third with 137.5.

Parkway’s Ryan Huckaby and Dalton Driggers won their respective weight classes.

Huckaby defeated Matthew Webre of Ouachita Christian 9-3 in the 152-pound champiionship match. Driggers defeated Hunter Hawkins of St. Amant 11-7 in the 160-pound title match.

Matthew Pitts finished runner-up in the 145-pound divison. Trey Fontenot was third in the 126-pound class.

Zachary Harper (113) and David Morales (182) finished fourth in their divisions. Carson Sanders tied for fourth in the 170-pound class.

Parkway teammates Trevor Tamburo and Toby Fontenot went head-to-head in the 138-pound third-place match. Tamburo won 7-3.

