Seven Bossier Parish wrestlers will wrestle for state championships at the CenturyLink Center on Saturday night.
The final session of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament starts at 6:30 p.m.
Airline’s Christian Walden and Matt Salinas won Division I semifinal matches earlier Saturday.
Walden won a 17-5 major decision over St. Amant’s Hunter Hawkins in the 160-pound weight class. Salinas defeated Holy Cross’ Spencer Rays 5-2 in the 195-pound division.
Walden, the No. 1 seed, will be looking for this third straight state title when he wrestles No. 2 William Rosevally of New Orleans Jesuit in the finals.
Salinas, the No. 2 seed, meets No. 1 Trevon Honor of Hahnville in the finals
Three Parkway wrestlers won Division II semifinal matches.
Trey Fontenot, the No. 4 seed, upset top-seeded Morgan Manuel of Rayne in the ultimate tiebreaker 8-6 in the 128-pound division. He faces No. 2 seed Mason Middleton for the title.
Trevor Tamburo defeated Benton’s Haydon Shankle 9-3 in the 132-pound class. Driggers edged North DeSoto’s Cody Hickman 6-5 in the 160-pound division.
Tamburo, the No. 1 seed, takes on No. 2 Tyler Fontenot of Central-Baton Rouge for the championship. Driggers, the No. 2 seed, faces No. 4 Martin Garrett of Archbishop Shaw in the finals.
Haughton’s Daniel “DJ” Monroe and Johnny VanVeckhoven also advanced in Division II with semifinal wins.
Monroe pinned Carencro’s Nicholas Norman in 1:42 the 195-pound class. VanVeckhoven, the No. 4 seed, upset top-seeded Miles Santiago of Teurlings Catholic in the 285-pound class with a pin.
Monroe, the No. 2 seed, takes on No. 1 Tyler Carriere of Rayne in the finals. VanVeckhoven faces No. 2 Gabe Duplechain of Carencro for the title.
— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com