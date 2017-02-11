Seven Bossier Parish wrestlers will wrestle for state championships at the CenturyLink Center on Saturday night.

The final session of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament starts at 6:30 p.m.

Airline’s Christian Walden and Matt Salinas won Division I semifinal matches earlier Saturday.

Walden won a 17-5 major decision over St. Amant’s Hunter Hawkins in the 160-pound weight class. Salinas defeated Holy Cross’ Spencer Rays 5-2 in the 195-pound division.

Walden, the No. 1 seed, will be looking for this third straight state title when he wrestles No. 2 William Rosevally of New Orleans Jesuit in the finals.

Salinas, the No. 2 seed, meets No. 1 Trevon Honor of Hahnville in the finals

Three Parkway wrestlers won Division II semifinal matches.

Trey Fontenot, the No. 4 seed, upset top-seeded Morgan Manuel of Rayne in the ultimate tiebreaker 8-6 in the 128-pound division. He faces No. 2 seed Mason Middleton for the title.

Trevor Tamburo defeated Benton’s Haydon Shankle 9-3 in the 132-pound class. Driggers edged North DeSoto’s Cody Hickman 6-5 in the 160-pound division.

Tamburo, the No. 1 seed, takes on No. 2 Tyler Fontenot of Central-Baton Rouge for the championship. Driggers, the No. 2 seed, faces No. 4 Martin Garrett of Archbishop Shaw in the finals.

Haughton’s Daniel “DJ” Monroe and Johnny VanVeckhoven also advanced in Division II with semifinal wins.

Monroe pinned Carencro’s Nicholas Norman in 1:42 the 195-pound class. VanVeckhoven, the No. 4 seed, upset top-seeded Miles Santiago of Teurlings Catholic in the 285-pound class with a pin.

Monroe, the No. 2 seed, takes on No. 1 Tyler Carriere of Rayne in the finals. VanVeckhoven faces No. 2 Gabe Duplechain of Carencro for the title.

