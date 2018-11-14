High speed internet access expanded to rural parts of Bossier Parish

AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet for rural and underserved locations is now available to residents and small businesses in parts of Bossier Parish.

This rollout, now in 18 states, began in 2017. The company now offers Fixed Wireless Internet to over 440,000 locations across 18 states with plans to provide access to over 1.1 million locations by the end of 2020.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, said, “One of the most important issues in our state is the expansion of high-speed internet, especially in underserved areas. I want to commend AT&T for bringing increased access to new technology and more broadband availability in Bossier Parish and other parts of Louisiana.”

“AT&T is proud to work with our local, state and federal leadership to provide the connectivity Louisiana’s residents and businesses demand,” said AT&T Louisiana Regional Director of External and Legislative Affairs Robert Vinet. “Through this new AT&T service, we are helping close the remaining connectivity gap in our state.”

Fixed Wireless Internet service delivers an internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business. This is an efficient way to deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.

The towers used to provide this service are connected to AT&T’s network using AT&T fiber optics. AT&T has more than 1.97 million strand miles of AT&T fiber optics covering Louisiana, which enables the company to offer a wide variety of products and services delivering the high-speed connectivity Louisiana businesses and residents need.