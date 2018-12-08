High water causes problems in portions of Bossier Parish

Area rains that began late Thursday evening and lasted through Saturday have dumped up to six inches of precipitation on portions of Bossier Parish. As a result, rising water levels have have caused officials to close the boat launch ramps on both Cypress Lake and the Black Bayou Reservoir near Benton.

The Cypress Black Bayou Conservation District Board of Commissioners held a meeting at noon on Saturday making the decision to declare an emergency, thereby closing the boat launch ramps on the two area waterways.

Authorities are urging property owners around the Black Bayou and Cypress Lake area to keep an eye on rising water levels around boat houses and low-lying land areas. Officials will re-evaluate water levels early next week.

In response to the rising water situation, the Bossier Parish Police Jury is extending the time period for sandbags to be made available to the public. Bossier Parish Police Jury officials will have their road department maintenance facility open until 12 p.m. on Sunday December 9, 2018. The facility is located at 410 Mayfield St. in Benton.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has extended the

flood warning for urban areas and small streams in several north Louisiana parishes (including Bossier Parish). As of late Saturday evening, the flood warning is set to expire at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday morning December 9, 2018.

Flooding of roadways is being reported in several areas. In Bossier Parish, as of late Saturday evening, these roadways include: LA Hwy. 2 in Plan Dealing, LA Hwy. 160 at Ward Line Road, LA Hwy. 537 just off of LA Hwy. 3, LA Hwy. 162 at Crouch Road, LA Hwy. 529 at Cotton Valley Rd. and LA Hwy. 3 at Boggs Road.

Area streams and bayous have risen significantly over the last several hours. However, Bossier Parish officials said the Red River is low (currently around 23 ft.) and water is flowing smoothly out of the area through south Bossier Parish.

Lake Bistineau is expected to crest at 142 feet next week and officials are urging residents to check boat houses for high water impact.