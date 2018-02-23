The public boat launching ramps operated by the Red River Waterway Commission located in Bossier, Caddo, Red River, Natchitoches, Grant, Rapides and Avoyelles parishes are closed effective today due to rising water. Recent rainfall in the Red River Valley has resulted in increased flows. Launching a boat into the swift current is not recommended during this period of high water.

The decision to close the public boat launching ramps is a safety measure based on procedures developed by the Red River Waterway Commission in conjunction with the Red River Valley Association, local sheriff departments and law enforcement/safety personnel.

The Red River is not closed to boat traffic. Boaters may want to contact the private marinas on the Red River to discuss launch conditions prior to arrival. The recreation areas will remain open, where possible; however, the boat launching lanes at these recreation areas will be closed. We regret any inconvenience this may cause to boaters and commercial fishermen wishing to utilize these facilities to access the Red River. The boat launches will be re-opened as soon as conditions permit the public to utilize the ramps safely.

For the latest information, visit www.redriverwaterway.com or call the Red River Waterway Commission at 318-352-7446 or 1-800-874-9431.