The Highland Area Partnership is proud to announce a change to the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival, a free neighborhood music festival organized every fall as a gift to the Historic Highland community.

Geaux Brands (the restaurant group that owns Rotolo’s Pizza and Bistro Byronz) has stepped up to be the 2018 Title Sponsor of the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival Presented by Geaux Brands! The 15th annual “Party in the Park” will be Saturday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Columbia Park in Shreveport.

It’s a weekend of jazz and blues events all benefiting the festival. Friday, Sept. 14 will be a Festival Preview Party at Great Raft Brewing with live music, food trucks, and more. Saturday, Sept. 19, after spending the afternoon at Columbia Park listening to more than 10 bands on two stages, attendees can head to the Official After Party at Rotolo’s Pizza for more live music and festivities. Sunday, Sept. 16 finish the weekend off at Bistro Byronz, where they will host a Jazz Brunch planned for the festival crew and supporters.

For more information on the festival, visit our website at www.highlandjazzandblues.org.