Historic Shreveport church gets $500,000 grant for preservation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service today announced $12.6 million in grants for 51 projects in 24 states that preserve sites and highlight stories related to the African American struggle for equality in the 20th century. Old Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport, founded by former slaves and host to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement, was awarded a $500,000 African American Civil Rights grant for physical preservation.

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement:

“Old Galilee Missionary Baptist Church has been an important landmark in Northwest Louisiana for generations and served as a beacon of hope during the Civil Rights Movement. Preserving this history sends a message about what we value as a nation, and reminds young Americans about the sacrifices and struggles that made their freedom and opportunities possible. I am honored to represent this congregation in Congress and grateful they have been recognized for their immeasurable impact on our community, state and country.”