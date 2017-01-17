The Lone Star Brahmas rallied for a 4-3 overtime victory over the Shreveport Mudbugs on Monday at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas.

The loss snapped the Mudbugs’ six-game winning streak. Shreveport (22-11-1-1) did move into a tie for second with Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League’s South Division with 46 points. Lone Star (29-8-1-0) leads the division with 59.

Shreveport’s Steven Mather had a hat trick in the first period as the Mudbugs got off to a red-hot start. The Brahmas scored two in the second. Pete Kessel’s goal at the 14:42 mark of the third period tied it.

Austin Kamer scored the game-winner three minutes into overtime.

The Brahmas outshot the Mudbugs 59-29. Shreveport goalie Dylan Lubbesmeyer stopped 55 shots.

Shreveport’s Croix Evingson had two assists. Kristaps Jakobsons, Brendan VanSweden, Frankie Melton and Tomass Zeile had one apiece.

The Mudbugs return home Jan. 27 for a two-game homestand against Wichita Falls at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.

— Staff Reports