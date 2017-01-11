The Shreveport Mudbugs begin a three-game homestand against the Topeka RoadRunners on Thursday night.

Games begin at 7:11 Thursday, Friday and Saturday at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.

The Mudbugs (19-11-0-1) are third in the North American Hockey League’s South Division with 39 points. The Lone Star Brahmas lead the divison with 53.

Topeka (11-21-2-1) is in last place in the division with 25.

Forward Frankie Melton leads the Mudbugs with 31 points (21 goals, 10 assists). Defenseman Croix Evingson has 28 points and leads the team with 21 assists.

Goalie John Roberts (8-7-0-1) has a 2.27 goals-against average. Dylan Lubbesmeyer is 10-3 with the Mudbugs with a goals-against average of 2.32.

Lubbesmeyer saved 34 shots in Shreveport’s last outing, a 3-1 victory over Amarillo on Jan. 8 in Amarillo, Texas. The Mudbugs also swept Wichita Falls 3-1 and 6-2 on the Texas swing.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com