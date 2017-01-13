The Shreveport Mudbugs picked up their 20th victory of the season Thursday night, defeating the Topeka RoadRunners 3-1 at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.

Shreveport improved to 20-11-0-1. The Mudbugs are just five points behind second-place Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League’s South Division with 41. Topeka, the division’s last-place team, dropped to 11-22-2-1.

The teams meet again Friday and Saturday night at George’s Pond. Both games start at 7:11.

After a scoreless first period, the Mudbugs’ Cameron Cook scored on a power play at the 4:44 mark of the second. After Topeka tied it at the 9:47 mark, Steven Mather scored to give Shreveport the lead for good with about six minutes remaining in the period.

Kieran Durgan scored the Mudbugs’ final goal 6:56 into the third period.

Brendan VanSweden and Jordan Fader had two assists each. Brendon Gyspers and Gueorgui Feduolov had one each.

Shreveport goalie John Roberts stopped 34 shots.

— Staff Reports