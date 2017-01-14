The Shreveport Mudbugs completed a three-game sweep of the Topeka RoadRunners on Saturday night at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum, pulling away in the third period for a 7-2 victory.

With its sixth straight victory, the Mudbugs improved to 22-11-0-1. Shreveport moved within one point of second-place Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League’s South Division. The Wildcats haven’t played since Jan. 7. Topeka dropped to 11-24-2-1.

Topeka tied the game at 2 early in the third period. Shreveport’s John Jaunich broke the tie with a goal at the 8:03 mark.

The Mudbugs then scored four goals in 4:14 starting at the 14:19 mark. Three of those came on power plays.

Six other Shreveport players scored goals — Brendon Gyspers, Kieran Durgan, Frankie Melton, Cameron Cook, Giovanni Carabelli and Steven Mather.

Durgan, Melton and Gueorgui Feduolov had two assists apiece. Croix Evingson, Cook, Jaunich, Jacob Holmers and Gabe Wahl all had one assist.

John Roberts made 38 saves.

The Mudbugs return to action Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. against South Division leader Lone Star at the NYTEX Sports Center in North Richland Hills, Texas.

— Staff Reports