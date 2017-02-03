The Shreveport Mudbugs are home for a two-game set against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays on Friday and Saturday.

Both games start at 7:11 p.m. at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.

Shreveport is coming off a couple of home losses to the Wichita Falls Wildcats. The Mudbugs fell 5-1 on Jan. 27. The next night Shreveport rallied from an early 3-0 deficit and sent the game into overtime before losing 4-3 in a shootout.

Shreveport (22-12-1-2) is in third place in the North American Hockey League’s South Division with 47 points, three behind second-place Wichita Falls. Lone Star (33-8-1) leads the division with 67.

Corpus Christi (18-5-1-3) is fourth with 40 points.

The Mudbugs’ Frankie Melton leads the NAHL in goals scored with 24. He is seventh in points with 39. Croix Evingson leads Shreveport with 25 assists and is second in points with 33. Kiergan Dugan is third with 29 (12 goals, 17 assists).

Shreveport goaltenders John Roberts and Dylan Lubbesmeyer have a combined goals-against average of 2.35.

