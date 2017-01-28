The Shreveport Mudbugs will be looking for better results when they face the Wichita Falls Wildcats Saturday night at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.

Wichita Falls routed Shreveport 5-1 Friday night in the first of two games between the teams at George’s Pond. Tonight’s contest starts at 7:11.

After a scoreless first period, the Wildcats erupted for three goals in the second period and two in the third. Andrew Lane scored the Mudbugs’ lone goal in the third period.

Wildcats goalie Evan Moyse stopped 33 shots.

With the win, Wichita Falls improved to 22-11-3-1. Shreveport fell to 22-12-1-1. The Wildcats are in second place in the North American Hockey League’s South Division, two points ahead of the Mudbugs.

Lone Star (31-8-1) leads the division with 63.

— Staff Reports