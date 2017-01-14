The Shreveport Mudbugs won their fifth straight game on a special Friday night at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.

The Mudbugs scored two goals in the third period to break a 1-1 tie in a 3-1 victory over the Topeka Roadrunners. It was Shreveport’s second 3-1 win in as many nights over the RoadRunners. The teams close the three-game series Saturday night at 7:11.

Shreveport improved 21-11-0-1. The Mudbugs remained in the third place in the North American Hockey League’s South Divison, three points behind Wichita Falls. Topeka, the last-place team, dropped to 11-23-2-1.

Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs legend Ken Carroll had his jersey retired in a ceremony. Carroll was one of the Central Hockey League’s best goaltenders. He first played for the Mudbugs in 2000-01 when they were in the Western Professional Hockey League.

Carroll returned to the CHL Mudbugs in 2002 and played eight seasons.

Kristaps Jakobsons, Croix Evingson and Brendan VanSweden scored Shreveport’s goals.

Evingson broke the tie, scoring on one of the Mudbugs’ seven power-play opportunities at the 10:00 mark of the third period. VanSweden’s was an empty-netter.

Jakobsons’ goal on a power play tied the game at the 6:19 mark of the second period.

Kieran Durgan and Frankie Melton were credited with two assists each. Evingson and Jordan Fader both had one.

Shreveport goalie Dylan Lubbesmeyer stopped 23 shots. The Mudbugs had 32 shots.

