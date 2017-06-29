Amanda Simmons

amanda@bossierpress.com

Holiday Lanes is paying it forward in a big way.

After receiving a new shipment of bowling shoes, they have decided to donate the old pairs to the homeless. Kimberly Mosier, Youth Director at Holiday Lanes, said the idea actually came from a customer on social media.

“We were trying to think of something we could do with them because most of them are actually still in pretty good condition,” she explained. “Literally minutes after I posted about the new shoes, I got a message from one of our customers that suggested we donate them. I thought it was a wonderful idea.”

Mosier did a little research to find the best place to donate them. She hit a road block, though, because most organizations ask for new shoes. She turned to the customer again for suggestions and found out there’s a local group looking for shoes to give to the homeless.

“When you see people who are homeless, most of them are wearing shoes that don’t even fit them,” Mosier said. “This way, they will be able to pick out ones that are there size and they are pretty durable.”

As for the kid’s shoes, they will be going to the Youth Enrichment Program (YEP). Mosier said this will benefit the kids who participate in Holiday Lanes’ free bowling program.

“Every single day for the entire summer, kids 15 and under can bowl two free games until August 31,” Mosier said. “All parents have to do is sign up their kids and pay for their shoes when they come in. This opportunity with YEP, we’re giving them the shoes so they will already have them when they come in. They will basically be bowling completely free.”

This shoe donation is something Holiday Lanes wanted to do to give back to the community.

“They aren’t worth throwing away. A couple pairs maybe, but most of them can still be used,” Mosier said. “These are going directly to people in need. They will be putting these shoes in the hands of people who need them.”