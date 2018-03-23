Homeschool Prom set for April 28

The Bravo Homeschool Group will be hosting a Homeschool Prom for all area homeschoolers 14 – 19 years of age from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at the Dogwood Clubhouse in Haughton.

The Fire and Ice themed prom will be dressy to semi-formal and will provide the kids with dancing, pictures, refreshments and lots of fun.

“We are excited about the venue location and the opportunity it provides for the kids to have fun and dance in a safe and comfortable environment,” Sharon Foster, president of the Bravo Homeschool Group, said is a news release.

Homeschoolers are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time at a rate of $25 for individual tickets or $45 for a couple. Tickets may be purchased via PayPal at bravohomeschoolgroup@gmail.com or you may email the group for other options. For more information regarding the dance, go to the webpage at www.facebook.com/sbchomeschooldances.