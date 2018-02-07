House fully funds defense, community health centers

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement regarding the passage of House amendment to the Senate amendment to H.R. 1892, the Further Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act which provides full funding for our military and community health centers.

“Our Armed Services and community health centers need and deserve certainty, regardless of the political climate in Washington. Unfortunately, some Democrats have attempted to use the men and women of our military and vulnerable Americans as bargaining chips in their efforts to secure amnesty for illegal immigrants. Tonight, House Republicans passed legislation to fully fund our defense programs and community health centers. Now, we call on Senate Democrats to put aside their own political agendas and pass this critical measure.”