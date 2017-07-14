House passes NDAA securing key provisions for Louisiana bases, national security efforts

Washington D.C. – On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 2810, the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, to authorize military operations through 2018.

This legislation provides a pay raise for our troops as well as an increase in funding to restore and modernize all Services. It also improves our nuclear weapon stockpile and missile defense. Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04)amended this legislation prior to its passage to further support America’s defensive and offensive cyberspace strategy.

“Under the Obama administration, the military faced drastic cuts leaving them with scarce and out-of-date resources. Top officials at both Barksdale and Fort Polk have offered firsthand accounts on the negative impacts these cuts have made upon their facilities and their operations. Our Armed Forces are nearing a readiness crisis, but this Congress and the administration are once again making our military a top priority,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-4th Dist. LA). “Our men and women in uniform deserve the very best we can offer – in resources, training, support and pay. This legislation is a step in the right direction, but I will never stop advocating for our service members while in Congress.”

Additionally, Johnson successfully worked with the Armed Services Committee and the Louisiana congressional delegation to ensure vital improvements for Barksdale Air Force Base, Fort Polk Army Base and the Louisiana National Guard.

Barksdale, Global Strike Command

The NDAA makes necessary investments to U.S. Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (known as “C3”) systems to ensure nuclear capabilities remain robust and secure

It makes improvements to U.S. Nuclear Assurance and Deterrence Science, Technology, Innovation and Collaboration

It authorizes modernizing our nuclear forces and improves much needed U.S. Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM’s) modernization

It recognizes critical challenges facing our air power and fully supports the development of the advanced stealth B-21 program, which is intended to recapitalize the aging bomber fleets starting in the mid-2020s

Fort Polk, Army- Force Structure