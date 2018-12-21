House passes government funding bill with $5.7 for border security

WASHINGTON – Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through Feb. 8, 2019, with a critical amendment adding $5.7 billion for border security.

The amended continuing resolution passed the House and heads to the Senate for final confirmation. President Trump has signaled he will sign the legislation if sent to his desk.

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (R-La.) released the following statement:

“Neglecting our responsibility and leaving nearly all border security funding decisions to Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat-led House next year is not what the American people sent us here to do. The House has now passed a measure that will avoid a government shutdown and ensure we are much closer to a secure southern border. Democrats’ feigned outrage is a cheap ploy to their open-border base. They say they want border security but refuse to fund it. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to put aside partisan politics and fulfill their duty to the American people by passing the amended legislation.”