I-20 EB off-ramp to I-220 to close for bridge inspection

This is to advise that on Monday, April 2, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the I-20 eastbound off-ramp bridge to I-220 east, in Caddo Parish, approximately one mile east of Pines Road, will be closed for two days for routine bridge inspection.

Alternate Route: Total Bridge Closure. All vehicles must detour using I-20 to LA 3132 to LA 511 (West 70th Street).

Safety Reminder: DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.