The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is advising motorists that on Monday, April 16 the left westbound lane of I-220 approaching the Red River bridge in Bossier Parish will be closed.

Specifically, this is between mile markers 8 and 9.

This closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is necessary for the installation of an overhead sign associated with the I-49 Segment K project that is currently under construction.

DOTD reminds drivers to proceed drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active work zone.