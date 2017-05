Update: The wreck has been cleared and both westboud lanes of I20 have reopened.

Bossier City Police are working a six vehicle crash this morning on I-20 westbound just before the Airline Drive exit.

Two people have been taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Both westbound lanes of I-20 are blocked as a result of the wreck. All westbound traffic is being diverted onto I-220 westbound until the scene can be cleared.

