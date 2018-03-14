i3 Art Expo to showcase Bossier students’ talents

Bossier Schools is eager to roll out the welcome mat at its inaugural i3 Art Expo, a conglomeration and celebration of all-things-art, and everyone is invited to attend this student showcase May 3-5 that harnesses their amazing talents.

So what does i3 stand for? Inspiration. Imagination. Innovation. It is the impetus at Bossier Schools and the district’s mission to inspire today’s youth to imagine the possibilities and become the innovators of tomorrow.

“The commitment I have witnessed among district leadership and faculty to the arts is both overwhelming and exciting,” said Kelley Kelly, Director of the i3 Art Expo and Secretary to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nichole Bourgeois. “Overwhelming in the sense that so much time, effort and resources have been dedicated to ensuring students are inspired to use their imagination and innovation in the arts across the curriculum. I am truly excited about the inclusive nature of i3 Art Expo.”

Art comes in many forms and the i3 Art Expo will reflect that. From visual and literary art, vocal and musical performances, filmmaking, animation, hands-on STEAM activities (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) and an emphasis on reading, the i3 Art Expo is all-encompassing.

“I am in awe every day by how talented and creative our young people are,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith. “Whether they draw or paint, enjoy filmmaking, acting or singing, i3 will enable us to showcase Bossier Parish students’ talents and give them a stage on which to shine.”

Smith is especially looking forward to the ThisAbility Walk, a compelling mural that will stretch several hundred feet and represent the collaborative efforts of students with challenges from every school in the district. This visual work of art places emphasis on every student’s abilities.

Every second grader in the parish will be bused to the Bossier Civic Center to experience i3, see students’ artwork and realize that “Reading Rocks.” In partnership with Presenting Sponsor Shreveport-Bossier Family Dental Care for Kids, children will be encouraged to read and offered incentives to get their library card, enroll in Bossier Parish Libraries’ summer reading program and build their literacy skills while out of school. They will also participate in hands-on activities in the Innovation Room that center around Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math.

Co-sponsored by the City of Bossier City, the i3 Art Expo will also offer student competitions on the evenings of May 3 and 4. Bossier Federal Credit Union will sponsor the 4th annual Bossier Schools Showcase on Saturday, May 5, which highlights individual talents, group performances and more. Readings and presentations from guest authors and artists that are employees of Bossier Schools are scheduled as well.

The three-day arts festival will culminate with an awards ceremony at 4 p.m. Sponsored by Citizens National Bank, student winners will be recognized in the vast competition categories.

The Bossier Press-Tribune is the proud media sponsor of i3 Art Expo and will be publishing a special pull-out section in the May 2 edition that will give a comprehensive look at Bossier Schools’ public arts festival, so be on the lookout for that.

The i3 Art Expo promises to be an amazing event and it is not too late to volunteer or be an event sponsor. For more information, contact Bossier Schools Public Relations Liaison Sonja Bailes at (318) 549-6202 or Sonja.Bailes@BossierSchools.org.

By Amanda Simmons