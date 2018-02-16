Illegal alien charged with molestation of juvenile for second time

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have once again charged a man living illegally in the United States with engaging in illegal sexual relations with a juvenile female. The first charge stemmed from sexual relations with a little girl; the second charge is for having sexual relations with that child’s mother when she was a young girl.

Daniel Hernandez Del Angel, 43, residing in the 200 block of Bodcau Station in Haughton, was first arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with 1st Degree Rape and Molestation of a Juvenile of a 7-year-old girl. This second arrest on Feb. 13 stems from sexual relations he had with this girl’s mother back in 2003 when she was only 11 years old; this new charge of Molestation of Juvenile was levied against Del Angel as he currently is incarcerated in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

The lengthy investigation by detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office began back in April 2017, and detectives determined Del Angel has engaged in sexual relations on at least five occasions over a six-month period with a 7-year-old. During that investigation, the mother of the young girl informed detectives, that she was also sexually assaulted by Del Angel on at least two occasions when she only 11 years old back in 2003.

Del Angel is known by the family and admitted to detectives that he has been living illegally in the United States for about 22 years.

He remains incarcerated in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $550,000 bond. Bossier Corrections officials confirmed Del Angel does have a hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.