The Inaugural season of the Sheriff’s Bell-Ringing Challenge was a huge success.

In just eight hours, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office raised $2745 and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office raised $3647 during the same time period. The total raised for The Salvation Army’s work was $6392.

“It was hoped that the two departments would raise a combined $2500, but together they exceeded my wildest expectations!” said Major Ed Binnix, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.

The Salvation Army would like to thank the community for all of its support in 2016 and looks forward to serving the region by “Doing The Most Good” with the resources it has been given. Between the Shreveport and Bossier mayors, the parish schools, the Shreveport Fire Department, the parish sheriff’s offices, and the countless service clubs, the 2016 Kettle Season has been a big success. The generosity of this community is amazing.

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.