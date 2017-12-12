Clarkes Jewelers honored a faithful volunteer for The Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier on Tuesday.

Ginger Clarke, of Clarkes Jewelers in Shreveport, presented longtime Salvation Army volunteer Lula Montgomery with an Armenta necklace to show appreciation for her good works with the local non-profit.

The Armenta jewelry line, based out of Houston, employs women who have come from disadvantaged circumstances. Armenta wants to give back to women who volunteer in their community to help those in need. Montgomery has been a Salvation Army volunteer since 2010.

Clarke used to serve on The Salvation Army Board. She has a passion for their work and is inspired by area volunteers.