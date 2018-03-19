John Rennie steps down as BPCC women’s basketball coach

In a press release received by the Bossier Press-Tribune from the Bossier Parish Community College Sports Information Department on Monday afternoon, it has been learned that John Rennie has stepped down as the head coach of the women’s basketball team at BPCC.

The press release reads as follows:

Bossier Parish Community College head women’s basketball coach John Rennie has decided to step down from his position as head coach to assume expanded duties as full time athletic director for the school.

“It has been an honor to get the Lady Cavaliers basketball program started and built over the past five seasons,” Rennie said. “Competing in Region XIV of the NJCAA is quite a challenge and has been a great experience for me as a coach. With my new role as full-time athletic director, I am looking forward to developing strategies for continued growth and progress for BPCC athletics.”

In launching the BPCC women’s basketball program five years ago, Rennie led the Lady Cavaliers to a 55-66 (.454) record. Under Rennie’s tutelage, the Lady Cavaliers posted back-to-back 19 win seasons in 2014-15 and 2015-16. The Lady Cavaliers advanced to the Region XIV Tournament four of his five years, including this season.

“It has been an honor to have John Rennie as BPCC’s head women’s basketball coach,” said Karen S. Recchia, Vice Chancellor for Student Services. “He created this successful program competing in one of the toughest regions in the nation. John has changed the lives of many young women, and he is leaving a great legacy as our first women’s basketball coach. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his full-time athletic director position. The future of BPCC athletics is bright.”

For four straight seasons the Lady Cavaliers have had an All-Region and All-Conference player, including Ashlyn Jacobs this season. Jacobs is the program’s all-time leading scorer finishing her fantastic career with 1,178 points. Eight former Lady Cavaliers have continued their careers at four-year colleges.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring in a new head coach for women’s basketball that can continue to build on what has been started.” Rennie added. “Our goal with women’s basketball as well as all of our programs is to compete as champions in the classroom, in the community, and in competition.”

A search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Coach John Rennie