Johnson addresses CDL concerns at town hall

Tammy Berry had one concern when she arrived at a Town Hall meeting with Congressman Mike Johnson today in Plain Dealing: Getting her daughter, Emma, to her rodeos.

Berry was one of about 40 people who gathered at the Plain Dealing Community Center with Johnson. Most were there for the same reason as Berry, to voice their concerns about new federal regulations on commercial transportation.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration requires commercial driver’s licenses of anyone driving a truck and horse trailer with a combined gross weight of 26,000 pounds — if the trip involves compensation, such as prize money from rodeo competitions.

“I am a rodeo mom,” Berry said with Emma seated beside her. “I don’t get paid to haul her. Sometimes I have her friends with me; I don’t get paid to haul them.”

Emma’s rodeo season already has begun. Berry said Emma has competitions scheduled across Texas, in Georgia, Mississippi and even Las Vegas this year. She said the expense of complying with the regulations would be a hardship if she has to get a CDL and an Electronic Logging Device.

“I’m a single parent,” she said, choking back her emotions. “I cannot afford ELD. What do I do? Tell her she can’t go when she worked her butt off?“

Johnson said a letter he co-signed with 40 other members of Congress has been sent to the agencies in charge. If they can’t do something about it, Johnson said lawmakers will do something statutorily. “We know it’s urgent,” Johnson said. “Everybody with a rural district is hearing the same complaints.

“As I told some members before we left last week, I said, ‘For crying out loud, the rodeo, that is the one thing we should be encouraging these kids to do because it is wholesome and it’s the right values.’ The last thing we want to do it create a deterrent to rodeo, for crying out loud.”