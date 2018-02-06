Johnson applauds Nuclear Posture Review, Barksdale initiatives

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement regarding the recently-released Nuclear Posture Review:

“This Nuclear Posture Review advances national interests by setting policies that better protect the United States from hostile actors around the globe. I have long been an advocate for taking smart steps to adequately improve our nuclear arsenal, knowing that we must promote peace through strength. While potential adversaries have continued to invest in nuclear strategy, the United States has allowed our capabilities to fall behind.

“Nuclear modernization is critical to the necessary survivability and military flexibility required to maintain our position of power on the world stage. Our nation’s nuclear enterprise and force structure are some of the most pressing issues concerning our national security. My district is the proud home of Barksdale Air Force Base, and we are grateful to see its initiatives prioritized by the Trump administration.”

Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense on the importance of providing funding for missions at Barksdale Air Force Base last year. Text of that testimony can be found here.