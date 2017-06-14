Washington D.C. – On Monday, the United States House of Representatives passed Rep. Mike Johnson’s (LA-04) bill, H.R. 2457, the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Extension Act of 2017 by a vote of 402 to 1.

This legislation extends the license period for three hydroelectric power projects on the Red River, saving them money and giving them additional time to secure a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to begin construction. Johnson is the only freshman member of the 115th Congress to pass two bills thus far.

Rep. Johnson released the following statement:

“Increased access to hydropower will create jobs, grow the economy and further aid our nation in finally achieving energy independence, but three projects in Louisiana’s Fourth District critical to harnessing this power are being threatened by governmental red tape. My bill removes the burden of excessive regulation so businesses can make future investments fostering additional job growth and economic opportunity.

“My bill will also help ensure electric rates remain competitive, a vital component to stabilizing the Louisiana economy. It supports an all-of-the-above approach to energy generation to ensure Louisiana makes full use of all of its abundant natural resources. I look forward to seeing the completion of these three projects in my district and of others all across the nation. It is well past time we fully utilize the many resources God has given this great nation.”