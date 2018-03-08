Johnson, Crist bill included in U.S.-Israel Security Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States-Israel Joint Drone Detection Cooperation Act introduced last week by U.S. Reps. Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Charlie Crist (D-FL) has been included in the U.S.-Israeli Security Assistance Authorization Act.

This major legislative package crafted by U.S. Representatives Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) and Ted Deutch (D-FL), chair and ranking member of the Foreign Relations Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee, updates agreements for U.S.-Israeli security assistance, cybersecurity, space policy and, with the inclusion of the Johnson-Crist legislation, a new partnership to counter drones.

Rep. Johnson released the following statement:

“The close alliance between the United States and Israel is invaluable for both our nations, and essential for the security of Israel and the stability of the Middle East. Defense strategies in that region must constantly adapt as new technologies and new threats emerge, and I am grateful our drone detection legislation has been included in the bipartisan U.S.-Israeli Security Assistance Authorization Act. It is encouraging to work in Congress with so many leaders on both sides of the aisle who share a commitment to these priorities.”

Rep. Crist released the following statement:

“The United States and Israel have an unbreakable bond, a rock-solid partnership that greatly benefits both countries. I thank my dear friends, Chairman Ros-Lehtinen and Ranking Member Deutch, for including our important effort to help the U.S. and Israel defend against the new and growing threat of drone attacks.”

Reps. Ros-Lehtinen and Deutch released the following statement:

“As recent events have shown, new threats to Israel are constantly evolving. Israel has no choice but to adapt to these changes, and to do so, it is going to need continued and expanded assistance from and cooperation with the United States. Our two nations share a long, close and strategic relationship based on mutual interests and mutual ideals. Our bill recognizes the need for increased assistance to Israel to defend herself, protect Israeli citizens from current threats, and address new and emerging threats to Israel and our mutual interests. With this bill, Congress has a unique opportunity to advance our own national security interests, help defend and increase cooperation with one of our closest allies, and get back in the business of authorizing foreign assistance. We look forward to working with our colleagues to pass the United States-Israel Security Assistance Act with overwhelming bipartisan support.”