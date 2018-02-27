Johnson, Crist bipartisan bill helps Israel fight drone attacks

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Charlie Crist (D-FL) introduced the United States-Israel Joint Drone Detection Cooperation Act, legislation establishing a strategic partnership between the United States and Israel to combat drone attacks from Iran and other adversaries.

Rep. Johnson released the following statement:

“As technology develops, we too must adapt to ensure the safety and security of our nation now and for generations to come. I am proud to introduce this bill with my good friend, Congressman Crist, and look forward to further enhancing our decades-old alliance with Israel.”

Rep. Crist released the following statement:

“In the face of this new and growing threat, we have the opportunity to share our technology and expertise to the benefit of U.S. and Israeli security. I thank my good friend Congressman Johnson for joining me in this effort. We call on Congress to act swiftly and strongly to fend off Iranian aggression and that of other adversaries in the region.”