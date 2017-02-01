The 2017 Bossier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors touts a strong group of established and emerging leaders in the local business community.

The roles the board has within the community, as well as on the board, are very important to further the Chamber’s focus of Connecting Business to Business.

“Our board team represents not only great leaders in Bossier but also within our region,” said Chairman of the Board Terry Moore of Merrill Lynch. “I am proud to serve and work with this team that has the growth of Bossier as well as our region as their top priority.”

While the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is housed in Bossier City, 38 percent of the membership is based in Caddo Parish. The 900-plus members span seven states and 37 cities.

“With the partnerships the Chamber has formed throughout the years and the programming it provides its membership, the Bossier Chamber really does have a focus for business within the entire region of Northwest Louisiana,” said Lisa Johnson, Bossier Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

Chairman of the Board Moore leads the 2017 board with a strong background in management after 26 years as a manager with UPS. Moore, a Northwestern State University and Centenary graduate, has spent the last 10 years of his professional career as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch. In addition to his role on the Bossier Chamber board, Moore serves on boards for the Biomedical Research Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, Downtown Development Association of Shreveport and First Tee of Northwest Louisiana.

Dana Smelser, the 2017 Chair-Elect for the Bossier Chamber, has spent more than 20 years working in marketing and business development, all of it with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, showing a great commitment and focus to her work and this area. Smelser, an Athena Award nominee, first got involved with the Bossier Chamber through its volunteer Diplomat program.

Patrick B. Gullatt is the 2017 Finance Chair for the Bossier Chamber. Gullatt, Executive Vice President and COO of Barksdale Federal Credit Union, has a finance degree from the University of Louisiana Monroe and an MBA from Louisiana Tech and is a certified public accountant (CPA).

Here is a list of the full 2017 Bossier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Executive Committee: Terry Moore (Merrill Lynch), Chairman of the Board; Dana Smelser (CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier), Chair-Elect; Patrick B. Gullatt (Barksdale Federal Credit Union), Finance Chair; David Specht Jr. (SNI Media, Inc.), Past Chair.

Committee Chairs: Col. West Anderson, USAF retired (Boeing) – Military Relations Chair; Rick Holland (Gibsland Bank & Trust) – Program Development Chair; Meredith Johnson (Virginia College) – Business Development Chair; Mike McSwain (Mike McSwain Architect) – Marketing Chair; Barry Regula (Margaritaville Resort Casino) – Government Relations Chair.

Board of Directors: Tommy Boggs (Citizens National Bank) – Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation; Cliff Broussard (Willis-Knighton Bossier Health System); Sandy Cimino (Community Bank of Louisiana); Emile Cordaro (AEP Swepco); Kathy French (Port of Caddo-Bossier); Matt Locke (Locke Homes, Inc.); Rhonda MacIsaac (Willis-Knighton Health System); Bruce Roberts (Roberts and Murphy, Inc.); Craig Spohn (Cyber Innovation Center); Doug Stinson (Stinson Law Firm, LLC); Col. Andy Thomson, USAF retired (Northrop Grumman); Nicole Wilhite (Citizens National Bank); Donna Womack (Bossier Parish Community College.

Lisa Johnson is President and CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce